Turkey parliament extends permission for military operations in Iraq and Syria
21:26, 23.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish parliament extended the mandate permitting to deploy troops in Iraq and Syria for another year, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The motion was approved during an extraordinary session on Saturday and was supported by three parties: Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) deputies voted it down. 

Back in October 2014 Turkish parliament permitted to deploy Turkish troops. The mandate was in force for a year and later was prolonged for 13 months.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
