Russia official: My visit aims to strengthen ties with Armenia in education, science

YEREVAN. – My official visit aims to the strengthen ties between Armenia and Russia in education and science.

The Minister of Education and Science of Russia, Olga Vasilyeva, on Monday told the abovementioned to reporters in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In turn, the Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, Levon Mkrtchyan, added that the sides have agreed to focus on training specialists in natural sciences and the engineering and technical field.

“Our partners, especially in Dubai and at the scientific institutions of other centers, will start working closely with us,” Mkrtchyan added.