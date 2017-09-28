Ucom is recognized as best telecommunication company (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the three-day festival-forum-award entitled “Countries under the Same Roof 2017,” Ucom has been recognized as the best company in the field of telecommunications. This annual event is initiated by the Republic of Armenia Government’s Council for Business Relations Support.

Through the modernized 4G+ and its own fiber-optic networks, which meet the best international standards, the company provides a complete set of fixed and mobile telecommunication services to over 600,000 customers in the country.

By constantly offering innovative solutions, Ucom has made available to everyone not only the mobile television with its MediaRoom application, but also the U!Pay virtual wallet, the possibility to have Armenian and Russian numbers in 1 SIM-card, U!Cloud cloud solutions and much more.

“Such kind of an assessment is truly obliging,” noted Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom. “Ucom will continue working with great enthusiasm and deliver innovative solutions.”