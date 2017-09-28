News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 28
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Ucom is recognized as best telecommunication company (PHOTOS)
12:01, 28.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the three-day festival-forum-award entitled “Countries under the Same Roof 2017,” Ucom has been recognized as the best company in the field of telecommunications. This annual event is initiated by the Republic of Armenia Government’s Council for Business Relations Support.

Through the modernized 4G+ and its own fiber-optic networks, which meet the best international standards, the company provides a complete set of fixed and mobile telecommunication services to over 600,000 customers in the country.

By constantly offering innovative solutions, Ucom has made available to everyone not only the mobile television with its MediaRoom application, but also the U!Pay virtual wallet, the possibility to have Armenian and Russian numbers in 1 SIM-card, U!Cloud cloud solutions and much more.

“Such kind of an assessment is truly obliging,” noted Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom. “Ucom will continue working with great enthusiasm and deliver innovative solutions.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)
The contest was underway in a number of countries, and is supported by Ucom company in Armenia...
 Ucom launches innovative office enabling subscribers to forget about roaming in Armenia and Russia
Ucom subscribers have the opportunity to use two phone numbers on one SIM-card...
 Ucom and iBolit.mobi now provide equipment repair services (PHOTO)
From now on, anyone can repair a mobile phone, laptop or internet modem in all Ucom sales and service centers...
 All Ucom subscribers to enjoy Internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels
“When coming back to work after vacation period one should be able to quickly cope with all the tasks that can be solved online...
 New 24/7 Ucom sales and service center opens at Zvartnots Airport
Overall, 81 Ucom sales and service centers, 16 other points of sales and 1 mobile shop is operating throughout Armenia...
 Ucom suggests buying a quality and affordable smartphone
The 5-inch screen fly Nimbus 10 smartphone can be acquired without a commitment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news