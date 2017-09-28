News
Trolleybus accident in Yerevan, 9 injured
17:44, 28.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – There was a trolleybus accident Thursday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Six people, who were injured in the incident, are being treated at “Heratsi” N1 Hospital Complex. Its chief physician, Aren Bablumyan, said two of the injured are in critical condition, whereas two others—in satisfactory condition.

Three other injured persons are at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center. Its staff informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that they were being examined at the intensive care unit.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
