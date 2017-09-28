Dollar is down in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.32/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.29 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.84 (up by AMD 1.15), that of one British pound was AMD 639.71 (down by AMD 1.04), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.22 (unchanged) in the country.

To note, the euro had devalued by more than AMD 11 during the past three days.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 259.74, AMD 19,723.49 and AMD 14,101.94, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.