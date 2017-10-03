Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis

Russia is concerned about Spain in connection with the situation with the referendum in Catalonia but hopes it will be possible to overcome the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the presentation of credentials ceremony on Tuesday, TASS reported.
"Now everyone is discussing the situation around the referendum on Catalonia’s independence. I must admit that we are very much concerned about Spain," Putin said. "However, this is, of course, an internal affair of the Kingdom of Spain. Hopefully, it will possible to overcome the crisis," he stressed.