Iran MFA: None of conflicts in Middle East has military solution

More than 650 Azerbaijani women suffer from alcoholism

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis

Iraqi parliament votes to halt financial transactions with Kurdistan

US expels 15 Cuban diplomats

Azerbaijani ministry searching for foreigners trapped in mountainous area

Armenia will annul protocols, if Turkey continues blackmail

Yelk Bloc MP: Armenia should be an equal partner in Eurasian Union

Armenian cabinet discusses implementation of Doing Business plan

Wife of Las Vegas massacre victim: He saved my life and lost his

Parliament opposition faction: Armenia employment rate declined by 13% due to EAEU membership

China woman raped in Armenia

Russia condemns North Korea's violations of UN resolutions

Armenia ruing party: You propose withdrawal from Eurasian Union, but what next ?

Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 24% in January-September

Young Armenian woman drowns in Caspian Sea

President: Armenian people have warm feelings toward Colombia (PHOTOS)

Clergyman: Placing of cross-stone will obstruct Georgia plan to submit Armenian church to UNESCO

Winners of Nobel Prize in Physics announced

2 road accidents occur simultaneously in Yerevan at same place (PHOTOS)

Armenia launches April 2016 War website

Parliament opposition faction: Eurasian integration hampers Armenia’s sovereignty

Trespassers detained on Armenia-Turkey border

Armenia in National Geographic Traveler top 5

Armenia President congratulates Germany counterpart, chancellor

Armenian lawmakers debate opposition's initiative to withdraw from Eurasian Union

Clergyman: Las Vegas Armenians are in shock, but vigilant after shooting

Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 59

Newspaper: Neil MacFarlane - Azerbaijan no longer hopes to return some territories

Global oil prices going down

Clergyman: We have no problem regarding Armenians’ safety in Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia Parliament convenes new session

Assassination attempt carried out against head of Ukraine provincial union of Armenians

Armenia MFA: No information yet on whether there are Armenians among Las Vegas shooting victims

Iran calls for talks between Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad

Trump's administration will not negotiate with North Korea

FBI: Las Vegas shooting has no connection with international terrorist group

Iran and Turkey agree to enhance military cooperation

Saudi Arabia King to visit Russia

Karabakh president holds consultation over issues of peoples subjected to repressions in 1937- 38

Catalan leader calls for international mediation

Armenian President receives EU Commissioner (PHOTOS)

Germany calls Spain and Catalonia for dialogue

Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 58

Trump: Mass shooting attack in Las Vegas is an act of pure evil

Analyst: Kurds should take into account experience of Armenian people

Criminal attempts to escape during Armenia medical center shooting?

Catalonia leader calls Madrid for dialogue without preconditions

Armenian church in Javakhk controlled by law enforcers

ISIS claims responsibility for Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooter committed suicide

Armenia sand mine collapse, injured person dies in hospital

Armenia president conveys condolences to Trump

Gunman opens fire in Armenia medical center

Dollar loses slight value in Armenia

OSCE PA special representative accuses Azerbaijan media of distorting his words

Colombia appoints first ambassador to Armenia

Armenia MFA ascertaining whether there are Armenians among Las Vegas shooting victims

FM: Armenia plans to develop relations with EU

Newly appointed US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to visit region

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots past week

Karabakh President makes new appointment

50 people killed in Las Vegas shooting

Johannes Hahn: Armenia can be a part of Eurasian integration and develop relations with EU

Armenia villager found hanged

Preliminary information: Armenians did not suffer from Catalonia clashes

Karabakh GDP grows 4 times in 10 years

20 people killed in Las Vegas shooting (PHOTO)

India students have car accident in Armenia

Armenia hopes for Israel's response to an incident with drone supplies to Azerbaijan

Armenia is 73rd in Global Competitiveness Report

Unidentified person opens fire nearby Las Vegas casino

Defense minister: Armenia will continue procurement of arms

Minister Sargsyan: Armenia develops its defense industry

Commissioner Hahn to arrive in Armenia to prepare for Eastern Partnership Summit

Catalonia independence referendum: Local leader says results were impressive

Global oil prices falling

Armenia President attends Gyumri Day celebrations (PHOTOS)

Catalonia independence referendum: Local authorities say 90% of voters supported secession from Spain

Catalonia independence referendum: Over 800 people reported injured

Catalonia independence referendum: Over 460 people reported injured

Catalonia independence referendum: Local policemen, firefighters protect voters (PHOTOS)

Armenia President attends official opening of modernized checkpoint on Georgia border (PHOTOS)

Catalonia independence referendum: Local authorities say voter turnout at over 50%

Catalonia independence referendum: 337 people reported injured

Gyumri Day is celebrated (PHOTOS)

North Korea threatens to reduce US into “sea of flames”

Catalonia independence referendum: Local police do not comply with Madrid

Barcelona Armenians: Catalans acknowledge that Karabakh’s struggle will serve example to them

Catalonia independence referendum: 38 people reported injured (PHOTOS)

Tillerson says Washington maintains direct channels of communications with Pyongyang

Catalonia independence referendum: Leader Puigdemont votes

Catalonia independence referendum: Spain police try to enter polling stations

Armenia President congratulates Cyprus colleague

Catalonia independence referendum voting kicks off

Sargsyan: Armenia is eager to strengthen relations with China

Turkish nationalists post photo holding automatic weapons before heading to northern Iraq

3-year-old girl is chosen as Hindu goddess in Nepal (PHOTOS)

Erdoğan says if ruling party loses next election, entire Turkey will lose