Wednesday
October 04
Wednesday
October 04
Man wounded in Yerevan shooting dies early morning
12:03, 04.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Shots were fired Tuesday evening in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Samvel Avagyan, 48, was shot at, and he sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

But he died early Wednesday morning.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that Avagyan was sitting in his house yard when unidentified men had approached by car and fired shots at him.

Law enforcement officers have not found the gunmen yet.

Avagyan had twice been convicted in the past.

He had gone out into the yard to meet his son, who had come from Russia to see him. But he was shot before being able to see his son.

Samvel Avagyan was married and has children.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
