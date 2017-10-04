Armenia government to declare martial law, instead of President

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday is debating the amendments to the law On the Legal Regime of Martial Law.
Due to the reduction of the President’s powers—pursuant to the amended constitution, from now on the government will declare martial law in Armenia, instead of the President, whereas the right to cancel it will be reserved for the parliament of the country.
In addition, restrictions during martial law are clarified. In particular, the right to rallies and demonstrations will be curtailed.