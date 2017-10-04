State Department concerned over anti-LGBT crackdown in Azerbaijan

The State Department is concerned over reports of the ongoing anti-LGBT crackdowns in Azerbaijan.
“We are concerned by reports of detentions and arrests of LGBTI persons in Azerbaijan and Egypt, respectively,” spokesperson Heather Nauert told the Washington Blade in a statement.
The official representative of the State Department urged countries to uphold and respect their international human rights obligations and commitments.
Azerbaijani authorities have organized raids of LGBTI persons, the move that was condemned by human rights organizations.