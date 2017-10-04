News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
State Department concerned over anti-LGBT crackdown in Azerbaijan
17:58, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The State Department is concerned over reports of the ongoing anti-LGBT crackdowns in Azerbaijan.

“We are concerned by reports of detentions and arrests of LGBTI persons in Azerbaijan and Egypt, respectively,” spokesperson Heather Nauert told the Washington Blade in a statement.

The official representative of the State Department urged countries to uphold and respect their international human rights obligations and commitments.

Azerbaijani authorities have organized raids of LGBTI persons, the move that was condemned by human rights organizations.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news