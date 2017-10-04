Iran and Turkey sign 4 agreements to promote cooperation

Iran and Turkey signed four agreements on Wednesday to promote cooperation in various areas. Top officials from the two neighbors signed the documents in a ceremony in Tehran, attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan, Tasnim News Agency reported.
Two of the agreements entail closer interaction in custom affairs and banking cooperation. The other cooperation documents were inked by the national broadcasters of the two countries, as well as the National Library of Iran and the Archives of the Turkish Prime Minister's Office.