Yerevan-bound passenger van has accident in Russia, there are injured
09:25, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia received a message, on Thursday at 7:09am, from the MES of Russia.

Accordingly, information was received at 1:55am that an accident had occurred on a highway in Russia.

It was found out that a van, with driver Umrshat Iskoyan (born in 1954), had gone off road and fallen into a streamlet.

The vehicle provides passenger transportation between Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, and Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. 

There were 16 people—including one child—in the van during the accident, but there are no casualties.

But the Russian MES informed that passengers Gohar Hakobyan, 56, and Salvi Avetisyan, 50, were hospitalized.

