MOD: Armenia will have opportunity to oversee targeted use weapons

YEREVAN. – Armenia will have the opportunity to oversee the availability and targeted use of military products that are supplied within the framework of the Armenia-Russia agreement on the development of technico-military cooperation.
Artak Zakaryan, First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, on Thursday noted the above-said at the National Assembly.
“In recent times, Armenia has started acquiring large quantities of weapons,” he said. “This need arose under the agreement—signed on June 25, 2013—on the development of technico-military cooperation.
“It is said with the fifth article [of this agreement] that a bilateral agreement shall function. This is not only an oversight by Russia on the ammunition supplied to Armenia, but it’s bilateral.”