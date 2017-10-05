News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 05
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
MOD: Armenia will have opportunity to oversee targeted use weapons
11:59, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will have the opportunity to oversee the availability and targeted use of military products that are supplied within the framework of the Armenia-Russia agreement on the development of technico-military cooperation.

Artak Zakaryan, First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, on Thursday noted the above-said at the National Assembly.

“In recent times, Armenia has started acquiring large quantities of weapons,” he said. “This need arose under the agreement—signed on June 25, 2013—on the development of technico-military cooperation.

“It is said with the fifth article [of this agreement] that a bilateral agreement shall function. This is not only an oversight by Russia on the ammunition supplied to Armenia, but it’s bilateral.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense ministry: If we need Russia’s military assistance, we can ask for it
Decisions on the transfers of the joint military contingent are made by a respective agreement between the parties…
 Armenia President: Healthcare challenges are among most severe ones
Serzh Sargsyan received the Russian minister of health...
 Armenia PM: Healthcare cooperation with Russia is practical, productive
Karen Karapetyan received the Russian minister of health...
 Newspaper: EAEU PMs’ Yerevan meeting promises to be interesting
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will also attend this event…
 Russia official: My visit aims to strengthen ties with Armenia in education, science
The Russian minister of education and science is in Armenia…
 Armenia Parliament deputy speaker heads to Russia
In Saint Petersburg, Sharmazanov will attend the events devoted to the 130th birth anniversary of world-renowned Armenian orientalist Joseph (Hovsep) Orbeli…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news