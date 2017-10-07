Car ploughs into crowd in London

Karabakh President receives delegation of California State Assembly

Turkey backs Syrian rebels for "serious operation" in Idlib

OSCE Minsk Group: Presidents Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to continue negotiations

Sidorov: CSTO events do not curtail member countries’ sovereignty

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says military exercises in Armenia contributed to strengthening of friendship and cooperation

Italy businessman to produce semi-finished pizzas in Armenia’s Kapan (PHOTOS)

Baghdad asks Ankara and Tehran to close their checkpoints on border with Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia deflation to be 1.5% next year

Armenia President pays working visit to Vayotz Dzor Province (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM to head to Iran on official visit

Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss cooperation

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,100 shots within one week

CSTO military exercises conducted in Armenia

CSTO: Organization’s forces are ready to help Armenia if needed

Sargsyan to Putin: We have managed to complement Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives

Hrant Dink murder trial: 5 suspects released from courtroom

Armenian cross-stone to be placed in Georgia village church, but 3 years later

US, France presidents have telephonic conversation

Armenia marks Librarian’s Day

Newspaper: Russia analyst - Moscow’s efforts to maintain balance of power in Karabakh conflict are ineffective

Urartian exhibition displayed at Berlin Pergamon Museum (PHOTOS)

U.S. approves possible $15bn sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

LA Times review: “Architects of Denial” documentary, a powerful look at Armenian Genocide

US lifts Sudan sanctions

US military halts exercises over Qatar crisis

Armenian PM and Minister of Industry of Belarus discuss opportunities for fostering economic cooperation

UN and Germany urge Trump not to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

Denmark set to ban the burqa and niqab

Khachkar installed in Bulgarian city of Bansko

Government of Catalonia announces final results of independence referendum

Armenian PM receives Russian Minister of Trade and Commerce

Armenian, CSTO united forces chiefs discuss joint military drills

Turkish FM: Reaction from US to the employee's arrest is "nonsense"

Armenia's PM and Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia

Turkish FM: If Baghdad asks, we will shut oil pipeline to Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia President: We can ensure very huge leap in tourism

Dollar rises, euro drops in Armenia

Spain cabinet passes law to ease companies' exit from Catalonia

Serzh Sargsyan: We need to explain Armenia’s competitive advantages to Italian businessmen

Armenia’s Sargsyan, Minsk Group mediators confer on talk with Azerbaijan president

Roger Gale becomes acting president of PACE

Armenian delegate: Agramunt realized he has no other option, but to resign

Sargsyan: Armenia-Russia joint initiatives grow thanks to EAEU cooperation

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons gets Nobel Peace Prize

Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president

Parliament: Armenia has no territorial issue with Azerbaijan

6 magnitude quake recorded off eastern coast of Japan

Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss organizing Sargsyan-Aliyev talk

Russia presidential advisor: Armenia’s competitive potential in EAEU has opened in past one year

Eurasian Union plans to actively develop relations with Iran,and Armenia will help

Deputy FM, California legislators discuss Armenian-American cooperation

Armenia PM: Great increase in trade is observed within EAEU framework

Armenia Parliament ratifies technico-military cooperation oversight agreement with Russia

Armenia President: EAEU has multiplied creative potential of our countries

Over 100 members of Congress back passage of Genocide prevention measure

Yerevan hosts 6th Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents to discuss return of 5 Karabakh regions?

Clergyman: We have never said Kumurdo village church in Georgia is Armenian

Iraqi Sunnis plan to hold referendum on autonomy

Armenia Parliament session resumes

Armenia police, Poland football fans clash at Yerevan stadium

Person injured in downtown Yerevan fatal shooting is discharged from hospital

US Embassy in Ankara deeply concerned by arrest of consulate employee in Turkey

Las Vegas gunman scouted locations in Boston and Chicago

Armenian President receives delegation of EU Council’s Political and Security Committee (PHOTOS)

Erdogan: Turkey, Iran and Iraq are considering blockading Iraq’s Kurdish region

Armenian President receives newly appointed US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Lavrov: Russian, Saudi leaders discuss situation in Middle East

Armenian PM receives newly appointed UK Trade Envoy to Armenia

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy Russian S-400 air defense system

Saudi King plans to seek settlement of Syrian conflict

Armenia ombudsman’s office draws map of Azerbaijani shelling

Armenia, Lithuania to collaborate in agriculture

Armenia agriculture minister heads to Moscow

France engineers to build metal bridges in Armenia

Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia

Yerevan hosts international jewelry exhibition (PHOTOS)

Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen relations with Russia

Azerbaijan hints at leaving Council of Europe

Kazuo Ishiguro named winner of Nobel Prize in Literature

Armenia PM: New IT development strategy shall be arranged in one month

Armenia to return illegal immigrants, even from Estonia

Armenia Parliament unanimously approves investment promotion agreements with Jordan, UAE

Armenia Parliament ratifies agreement on forming joint military unit with Russia

Armenia citizens deported from Russia for working near Abkhazia border

Yerevan-bound passenger van accident in Russia: One injured in stable condition, other one discharged from hospital

Tourism to be highlighted at Armenia provincial halls

UNHCR expresses gratitude to Armenia for receiving large number of refugees from Syria

Frank Engel: Nobody can tell me Safarov’s release by Hungary had nothing to do with money

ANCA sponsors Washington summit on Middle East Christians

Armenia PM instructs to finish “homework” on combating corruption

MOD: Armenia will have opportunity to oversee targeted use weapons

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, driver dies on the spot

Newspaper: US Congress members’ Armenia visit did not go so smoothly

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Jack Daniels advert flag is mistaken for Islamic State banner in Switzerland

Armenia Parliament new session continues

Turkey minister to attend premiere of Armenian Genocide movie