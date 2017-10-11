News
Armenia Parliament deputy speaker travels to Russia on working visit
13:09, 11.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov, will be in Saint Petersburg, Russia, from Wednesday to Saturday, on a working visit.

Within the framework of this trip, Sharmazanov will meet with chairman Vyacheslav Makarov of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament will participate in the meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA), and the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) Council.

Also, Eduard Sharmazanov is scheduled to have working talks with delegates from the other CSTO and CIS member countries.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
