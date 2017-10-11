News
Ambassador Świtalski: EU allocated €15.2mn for Employment Policy, Vocational Education and Training Reforms in Armenia
15:37, 11.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

 

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia has allocated a €15.2-million budget support for Employment Policy and Vocational Education and Training (VET) Reforms in the country.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, on Wednesday stated the abovementioned at the official opening of a Social Enterprise printing house at Armavir State Art College within “Social Innovations for Vocational Education and Employability of Young People with Disabilities” project financed by the EU and implemented by Save the Children in Armenia.

Within this project 40 students with disabilities have received vocational training at the Armavir State Art College. Five of the alumni have already been employed at the printing house.

Both the VET Reform Forum and the opening of the Social Enterprise took place as part of the “Learning is Cool” campaign initiated by the EU Delegation to Armenia. Running from Monday to Friday, the campaign promotes the outcomes of the EU-Armenia cooperation in education and employability.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
