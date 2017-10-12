News
Pentagon: US-Turkey diplomatic tension will not affect military cooperation
09:12, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that military relations with Turkey had been unaffected by diplomatic tensions between the two countries and he would continue to work closely with his Turkish counterparts, reported Reuters news agency.

“It is a NATO ally that we will work hard to stay aligned with against our common enemy and we are doing good work together, military to military,” Mattis told reporters.

When asked whether he expected the diplomatic dispute to affect future operations, Mattis said he did not want to speculate, but in the past diplomatic tensions have not affected military relations.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
