Head of EPP group in PACE resigns

Head of European People's Party (EPP) group in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has resigned, head of Armenian delegation Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.
Axel Fischer resigned during a special meeting of EPP group. The reason for his resignation was recent developments in the group, Hovhannisyan said.
Two candidates from EPP had been nominated for the president of PACE: Stella Kyriakides and Emanuelis Zingeris.
Earlier EPP group voted for the violation by political groups of an agreement to vote in favor of the candidate represented by the group. By the way, Zingeris received 5 votes more during the elections.
Fischer pursued the goal of registering a violation so that in January he could put forward his candidacy for the post of PACE president. However, during the voting it became clear that there had been no violations, after which Fischer resigned.