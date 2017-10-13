News
Russia MOD: Pentagon is creating instant global strike complexes
09:27, 13.10.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Pentagon has already begun the creation of the prospective complexes of instant global strike. 

Russian Defense Ministry representative Alexander Yemelyanov noted the aforesaid at the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

He noted that in the case of non-nuclear saturation, these complexes shall carry out the same tasks as those that are now entrusted to strategic nuclear forces.

Yemelyanov stressed that the creation of the means for an instant global strike is yet another proof that the US wishes to upset the balance of power and ensure global strategic domination.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
