Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact remained relatively calm during the week

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia and Canada have built friendly and high-level partnership relations

Armenia representative to ECtHR says PACE statement could lead to Azerbaijan’s removal from CoE

Magic mushrooms can ‘defrag’ the brains of depressed patients

EU ambassador reminds Azerbaijan of the importance of PACE

Karabakh President visits motorized brigade

HIV controlled with improved CAR T therapy

Yerevan marks 2799th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Iran's President comments on Trump's statement over nuclear deal

PACE Bureau calls for removing Azerbaijan from ECtHR

Newspaper: Russia analyst - Armenia strengthens own military potential

Learning and staying in shape key to longer lifespan, study finds

Turkey troops enter Syria

IAEA: Iran is undertaking its nuclear-related commitments

New Armenian Genocide movie’s director is forced to withdraw film from Turkey cinemas (PHOTOS)

Rouhani: Iran uses weapons and missiles only as means of defense

Love to the moon and back: Lukashenko proud of military cooperation with “peace-loving” Azerbaijan

Boris Johnson to visit Russia towards year end

Iraqi president conveys ultimatum to Kurdistan

First woman’s nipple shown on daytime TV in Britain

Mogherini: Iran has never violated nuclear deal

Germany, France and UK committed to Iranian nuclear deal

Mogherini: Trump cannot unilaterally cancel Iran nuclear deal

Zidane: Coaching Barcelona?

Audrey Azoulay elected UNESCO director general

US Treasury gets Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards blacklisted

Trump: Iran remains the world's largest state-sponsor of terrorism

Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year

Genocide deniers introduce “fake” Armenian Genocide resolution

NATO chief urges US and Turkey to solve visa crisis

US to place additional sanctions on Iranian regime

Erdogan: We do not need EU

EU publishes text of agreement to be signed with Armenia

Zidane is going to head French national team

Sevan Startup Summit is enlarging the geography (PHOTOS)

Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to Karabakh President

Researchers discover why females have heart health advantage

NATO chief urges US, Turkey to ‘find solutions’ to row

FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov removed from office

U.S. Embassy cultural and partnership tour of Armenia continues

Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia

Azerbaijanis attempt to steal from Armenia exhibition area in Germany

Council of Europe to discuss report on Yerevan Council of Elders elections

Pregnant women exposed to BPAs are more likely to have babies with stomach problems, study claims

Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)

Armenia trains 28 professionals on machine learning

Media: Iraq starts operation to retake Kirkuk

Rafael Nadal repeats Andre Agassi’s accomplishment

MOD: Armenia will continue active participation in CSTO

Armenia Parliament speaker: I regret that my first attendance to CSTO PA was preceded by Azerbaijan cynicism

English Premier League: Guardiola claims Manager of the Month prize for September

Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ talk slated for October 16 in Switzerland

CSTO military exercises conclude in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Stepanakert: This picture conveys messages of vigilance to us, clear-headedness to Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

Women who consume sugary drinks while undergoing IVF cut their chances of conceiving

Sharmazanov: Unacceptale when CSTO member state makes statements contradicting the ally

Erdogan says no problems with purchase of S-400

UN representative: Armenia is a regional leader in disaster risk reduction

Mkhitaryan goes to Man United training in a Ferrari

The Sun: Messi pondering on leaving Barcelona

US lawmakers support ANCA’s goal of $100 million MCC STEM education grant for Armenia

Kate Beckinsale accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

IMF forecasts 3.5 GDP growth for Armenia this year

Armenian Genocide documentary screened in Moscow

Newspaper: Yerevan, Tbilisi agree on who will be new Armenia ambassador to Georgia?

Epidurals don't slow labour, study says

Russia national football squad former player separates from wife one year after marriage

Russia analyst: Turkey air defense systems need upgrading

IBM, Microsoft to open laboratories in Yerevan?

Armenian-American human rights strategist awarded MacArthur “genius” grant

Top football goals, assists, saves of week

Russia MOD: Pentagon is creating instant global strike complexes

Armen Ashotyan: Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva next week

Armenian President sends congratulatory message to King Felipe VI of Spain

European court imposeы fine of 12,000 Euros on Armenia over Jehovah's Witnesses case

Surgeons remove world's biggest tumour from a woman's kidney

Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCO

David Moyes keen on Scotland job as former Manchester United boss emerges favourite

Israel: United States' withdrawal from UNESCO is a turning point

Armenian President bestows "Order of Motherland" upon Eduardo Eurnekian (PHOTOS)

Teenage One Direction fan screamed so much, her lungs collapsed, medical report reveals

Mauricio Pochettino claims Manchester United have transfer market advantage over Tottenham

Richard Mills: Numerous achievements recorded in sidelines of Armenia-USAID cooperation

Armenia's PM: USAID remains our reliable partner

Germany announces final results of Bundestag elections

World Cup bribery case opened against PSG president

US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias

Roberto Carlos, 44, becomes grandfather (PHOTO)

Barcelona to hand Messi £80 million just for signing new deal

CSTO Joint Staff chief: Offensive operations are also developed during military exercises in Armenia

John Malkovich visits Holy Etchmiadzin, meets with Catholicos of All Armenians (PHOTOS)

Dollar, euro “ascent” continues in Armenia

Russia toughens inspections of tomatoes from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes plasma donor

Azerbaijani defense minister “afraid of” standing next to Armenian official

RFE/RL: EU ambassadors agree on language of Eastern Partnership summit declaration

PACE points to serious problems with rule of law in Turkey

Armenia deputy defense minister heads to Tajikistan

Armenia opposes Azerbaijan's membership in Eurasian Union

Armenia included in FIBA ranking for first time ever