PACE Bureau calls for removing Azerbaijan from ECtHR

The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has called for removing Azerbaijan from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) as soon as possible.
“In view of the continuous non-execution by Azerbaijan of the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Ilgar Mammadov vs. Azerbaijan, the Bureau of the Assembly calls on High Contracting Parties to the European Convention on Human Rights to apply, as soon as possible, the procedure foreseen under Article 46.4 of the Convention [which assumes excluding Azerbaijan from the ECtHR],” reads the statement posted on the PACE website.
Azerbaijani authorities refuse to release opposition activist Ilgar Mammadov, despite the ECtHR decision that his detention was unlawful and politically motivated.