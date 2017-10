The death toll from Saturday’s truck bomb blast in Somalia’s capital has risen to 40 as hospitals struggle to cope with the high number of casualties.

It was noted, several people were injured in a deadly bomb explosion near a popular hotel in Mogadishu, Xinhua reported.

One of the witnesses noted that a vehicle loaded with explosives exploded at the junction of KM5 just opposite Safari hotel.

Security forces have sealed off the blast site for investigation.