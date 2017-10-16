Armenia participates in CSTO military exercises in Kazakhstan

The Unbreakable Brotherhood 2017 joint military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries, and devoted to post-conflict settlement with peacekeeping forces, have kicked off Monday in Kazakhstan, informed the press service of the defense ministry of this country.

Peacekeeping troops from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, police divisions of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces, and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat are taking part in these exercises, which will be conducted until Friday.

The main objective of these maneuvers is to strengthen mutual understanding between the peacekeeping forces of the CSTO member countries.