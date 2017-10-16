News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Armenia participates in CSTO military exercises in Kazakhstan
12:54, 16.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Unbreakable Brotherhood 2017 joint military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries, and devoted to post-conflict settlement with peacekeeping forces, have kicked off Monday in Kazakhstan, informed the press service of the defense ministry of this country.

Peacekeeping troops from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, police divisions of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces, and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat are taking part in these exercises, which will be conducted until Friday.

The main objective of these maneuvers is to strengthen mutual understanding between the peacekeeping forces of the CSTO member countries.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
MOD: Armenia will continue active participation in CSTO
The defense minister gave a high assessment to the results of this organization’s military exercises that were conducted in the country…
 Armenia Parliament speaker: I regret that my first attendance to CSTO PA was preceded by Azerbaijan cynicism
As per Babloyan, in the given situation, this is a challenge not solely for Armenia…
 CSTO military exercises conclude in Armenia (PHOTOS)
About 2,500 servicemen, close to 500 equipment, and 25 flying devices were involved in these maneuvers…
 CSTO Joint Staff chief: Offensive operations are also developed during military exercises in Armenia
Also, the Crisis Response Center has been tested…
 Red Cross participates in CSTO military exercises in Armenia
And the military attachés of embassies accredited in the country are on hand as observers…
 CSTO Joint Staff chief: Conflict resolution is possible only in pacific way
With respect to the supplying of weapons to Azerbaijan by the CSTO member countries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news