News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia
17:35, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.50/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.11 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.52 (down by AMD 0.45), that of one British pound was AMD 633.85 (down by AMD 4.04), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.39 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 264.87, AMD 19,888.68 and AMD 14,365.98, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, fell in the country…
 Armenia official: World Bank is largest of all our donors
A delegation from the country held talks within the framework of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, in Washington, D.C...
 Dollar continues to gain value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country...
 Armenia President visits specialized annual agricultural exhibition (PHOTOS)
A total of 110 companies from the country and Nagorno-Karabakh are participating in the ArmProdExpo…
 Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, fell in the country…
 Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)
Karen Karapetyan visited the ArmProdExpo specialized annual exhibition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news