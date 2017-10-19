Xi Jinping: It is time for China to take center stage

China entered a new era that promises the country a central role in the world, President Xi Jinping said during the Congress of the Communist Party.
China's rapid progress under socialism shows that for other countries there is a new choice, said the Chinese leader.
According to him, Chinese socialism in this new era means that China has now become the leading force in the world and plays an important role in the history of mankind.
“For us, it is time to take center stage in the world and make an even greater contribution to the history of mankind,” he added.