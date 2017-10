A woman, who had presented herself as an employee of the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow and was offering to issue Russian passports to those who wish and in return for a certain payment, was arrested in Ulyanovsk Oblast (province) of Russia.

She is 51 years old and unemployed.

In Barysh town, she is known as a person who prepares false immigration documents.

The accomplice of this woman has fled, and this person is being searched for.