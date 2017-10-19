News
UN chief to meet Trump
23:36, 19.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will have talks at the White House Friday with President Donald Trump and one issue certain to be on the agenda will be reform of the 193-member world organization that the U.S. leader has been pressing.

UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, would not give details of the meeting. "I don't think it will surprise you if I will tell you that issues of mutual concern will be discussed," he told a briefing at UN Headquarters on Thursday.

"I have no doubt UN reform will be discussed," he said, adding that he was not sure whether U.S. payments to the United Nations will be touched upon."

