Nalbandian: Armenia will host OSCE conference on prevention of hate crimes

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) conference on “Countering and preventing hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups” will be held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on November 22. The participation and contribution of our Mediterranean partners will be welcome.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday announced the above-said in his address at the 2017 OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Palermo, Italy.

“Historically, the Mediterranean has been not a natural barrier dividing Europe, Africa and the Middle East, but rather a bridge linking so many civilizations—Armenians among them—thriving on its hospitable shores,” he added. “We strongly believe that these traditions should be further strengthened.”