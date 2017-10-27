New “gallery” of rock art discovered near Armenia mountain (PHOTOS)

The small gorge, which is located between Ughtasar and Iskhanasar Mountains nearby Sisian town in the Syunik Province of Armenia, seems to be a picture gallery. There are two rows of stones there parallel to each other, and with prehistoric drawings on them (PHOTOS).
The best-known place with such drawings here is the Ughtasar Mountain peak, which many tourists visit.
But our guides, Gagik Navasardyan, a local branch employee of the Agency for the Protection of Monuments of History and Culture, and Hrach Hakobyan, a local resident, claim that there have been no visitors yet at where we are.
Navasardyan informed that rock pictograms, as a rule, date back to between 5th to 4th millennia BC and 3rd to 1st millennia BC.
“They give so much important information about human activity of those times,” he added. “These are works of art by the Stone Age man, and which depict the fight against the forces of nature.
“The rock pictograms can be classified as world historical heritage. This isn’t the treasure of only Syunik; this is one of the first phases in the development of all mankind.”
The Ughtasar archeological monument is full of rock pictograms. By and large, hunting scenes, man’s surrounding nature, and rituals are depicted on them. In addition, they represent the cosmic conceptions of the prehistoric man.