Armenia’s Inecobank CJSC announces new appointment to Management Team

Inecobank CJSC of Armenia has announced appointment of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the Bank’s management team, coming into effect as of Monday.

Hayk Voskanyan, CFA has assumed the position of Inecobank CFO with immediate effect as of Monday.

Voskanyan has extensive experience in finance. He started his career at the Central Bank of Armenia in 2003, where he held the positions of analyst and expert at pension reform group. From 2012 until 2014, Hayk Voskanyan held the position of CEO at the Capital Asset Management CJSC, followed by the position of CEO at National Mortgage Company (2014-2017). Voskanyan has studied at Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, Boston, and he holds a PhD in Economics.

Tigran Karapetyan, the Chairman of Board of Inecobank, commented: “I am delighted to announce this appointment which demonstrates the depth of management talent we have within the Bank. I want to welcome Mr. Voskanyan to the Bank’s senior executive management team and I feel confident that, with the position of CFO held by Hayk Voskanyan, Inecobank will have an appropriately balanced management team driving us to the next phase of the Bank’s success.”