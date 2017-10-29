News
Georgia to receive Azerbaijani gas on new route from next week
Region:Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Economics

Georgia will start receiving Azerbaijani natural gas via a new route starting from November, Report’s Georgia bureau informs citing the local press.

According to the information, the implementation of the geopolitical project - the expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipeline, which is of great importance for Georgia, is at the final stage: “From the next week Georgia will receive Azerbaijani gas on a new route."

Blue Fuel" will be delivered to Turkey via the expanded gas pipeline next year. In 2020, after the completion of Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP), natural gas from the South Caucasus will be supplied to European countries.

 
