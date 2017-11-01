UNICEF: 15 million girls become victims of sexual abuse

Fifteen million girls from 15 to 19 suffer from sexual abuse against their will every year. Ten million girls in the world are victims of sexual violence, stated UNICEF’s Global Chief of Child Protection Cornelius Williams, RIA Novosti reported.

These data is presented in the new report “A familiar face: Violence in the lives of children and adolescents” of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), published on 1 November 2017. The report is the result of a study in 28 countries. However, nine out of ten sexually abused girls became victims of acts of friends or people close to them.

The report specifically refers to issues of domestic violence in early childhood, school violence, killings and sexual violence among adolescents.