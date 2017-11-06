News
Armenia agricultural products to be exported under one brand
Armenia agricultural products to be exported under one brand
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Newly established Armenia Prod company will export Armenia’s agricultural products under one brand.

The launch of this company was held at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The objective of the founding of this company is to export Armenian agricultural products to foreign markets under one brand, and to make them presentable and recognizable in other countries, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The company will conduct marketing research abroad, hold negotiations with local small and medium-sized agricultural producers and potential buyers, brand products, and organize exports.
