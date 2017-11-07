Armenia Parliament speaker, PACE co-rapporteurs discuss latest political developments

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Tuesday received Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) co-rapporteurs on Armenia, Alan Meale and Giuseppe Galati.

First, Babloyan touched upon the processes that began after the constitutional reforms in the country, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The head of the parliament thanked the guests for cooperation with Armenia, and the activities promoting the strengthening of democracy in the country.

Also, the RA NA President lauded the support shown to Armenia by the PACE co-rapporteurs, in the fulfillment of the country’s obligations assumed by the membership.

In the context of the ongoing changes in Armenia, Babloyan stressed the role and significance of the parliament. According to the chairman of the NA, the latter has always had an important role, and now, its opportunities and authorities are further expanded and the accountability has increased.

The PACE co-rapporteurs, for their part, posed the RA NA speaker questions of concern to them.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the recent political developments, electoral reforms, implementation of the Constitution, judicial independence, and fight against corruption in Armenia.

Co-rapporteurs Meale and Galati expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation with Armenia.