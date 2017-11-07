News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament speaker, PACE co-rapporteurs discuss latest political developments
Armenia Parliament speaker, PACE co-rapporteurs discuss latest political developments
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Tuesday received Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) co-rapporteurs on Armenia, Alan Meale and Giuseppe Galati.

First, Babloyan touched upon the processes that began after the constitutional reforms in the country, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The head of the parliament thanked the guests for cooperation with Armenia, and the activities promoting the strengthening of democracy in the country.

Also, the RA NA President lauded the support shown to Armenia by the PACE co-rapporteurs, in the fulfillment of the country’s obligations assumed by the membership.

In the context of the ongoing changes in Armenia, Babloyan stressed the role and significance of the parliament. According to the chairman of the NA, the latter has always had an important role, and now, its opportunities and authorities are further expanded and the accountability has increased.

The PACE co-rapporteurs, for their part, posed the RA NA speaker questions of concern to them.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the recent political developments, electoral reforms, implementation of the Constitution, judicial independence, and fight against corruption in Armenia.

Co-rapporteurs Meale and Galati expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation with Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliament discusses women's participation in politics
Research on women's representation in politics in the Eastern Partnership Countries was presented...
 Newspaper: PM Karapetyan himself will propose that President Sargsyan become next Armenia Premier
Russian Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan and PM Karapetyan have come to the conclusion that this is the “right thing”…
 Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 26.67% at 2pm
The highest turnout is in Goris town in the Syunik Province…
 Newspaper: Some Investors’ Club members have tens of millions of dollars in debts to Armenia oligarch MP
In this sense, the statement about $1-billion investments rather has a symbolic meaning and significance…
 Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes
The Republican Party of Armenia will offer a candidacy of PM after the president’s powers expire...
 Armenia Parliament standing committees discuss foreign policy revenues, expenditures
The preliminary debates regarding the draft law on the 2018 State Budget have resumed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news