Experts of the analytical agency TechInsights have estimated iPhone X parts cost, Reuters reported.

Edge-to-edge display costs an estimated $65.50, which is much more expensive than the screen of iPhone 8. The stainless steel chassis of the iPhone X costs $36, and raw component costs $247. The final cost of the iPhone X should not exceed 357 dollars.

iPhone X came on sale on November 3. The model is available to US residents at a price of $ 999.