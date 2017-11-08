Trump arrives in China

U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump has arrived on a three-day visit to China.
The plane of American leader landed in Beijing international airport and was welcomed by a military honour guard,
According to some sources, Trump will visit the Forbidden City and will have a dinner with his Chinese counterpart.
The main part of the formal program is set for Thursday when Trump will hold talks with China’s president Xi Jinping. The sides are expected to discuss a broad range of issues from North Korea’s nuclear program to bilateral trade.