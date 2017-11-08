Rouhani: Houthi missile attack on Riyadh reaction to Saudi aggression

The recent missile attack of Yemen on Riyadh was a reaction to the Saudi blockade and aggression, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
“How should the Yemeni nation respond to bombardment on such a scale? They are told not to use their own weapons. Well, stop the bombing and see whether or not the Yemeni nation responds positively. You do not allow delivery of medicine, food and UN assistance to the Yemenis. Is what you are doing reasonable and Islamic?” PressTV quotes Rouhani.
The Saudi anti-aircraft forces shot down a missile launched by Yemeni Houthi insurgents, towards the King Khalid International Airport, 35 kilometers outside Riyadh on Saturday. Its wreckage fell in a deserted area. The rocket was manufactured in Iran.
“We see this as an act of war,” Foreign Minister of the Kingdom Adel al-Jubeir said.
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected accusations.