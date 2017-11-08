News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Show news feed
Juncker urges Turkey to return to European values
Juncker urges Turkey to return to European values
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Turkey to return to the European values to keep the prospect of membership in the European Union, RIA Novosti reported.

He says the EU also is not abandoning its membership talks with Ankara, which have been at a virtual standstill for years.

"Some Turkish officials try to accuse the European Union of violating promises regarding the accession process. We do not do that. We want Turkey to re-become European,” he said after the meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Brussels.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news