Juncker urges Turkey to return to European values

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Turkey to return to the European values to keep the prospect of membership in the European Union, RIA Novosti reported.
He says the EU also is not abandoning its membership talks with Ankara, which have been at a virtual standstill for years.
"Some Turkish officials try to accuse the European Union of violating promises regarding the accession process. We do not do that. We want Turkey to re-become European,” he said after the meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Brussels.