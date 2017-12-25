News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The death toll from a storm that unleashed landslides and floods across the southern Philippines has climbed to 240 with scores of others still missing, officials said Monday.

Tropical Storm Tembin on Friday struck the country's main southern island of Mindanao, which often escapes the 20 or so storms that batter the rest of the archipelago nation each year.

Civil defence officials said the number of confirmed deaths from Tembin on Mindanao's Zamboanga peninsula had risen to 78, while the death toll in Lanao del Sur province on the island went up to 27.

The storm killed 135 others in the northern section of the island, police said Monday, a figure that was unchanged from a day earlier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian embassy clarifying whether Armenians are affected by Moscow bus crash
The embassy conveyed condolences to the families and friends of the killed...
 Police detain driver of a bus crashing into crowd in Moscow
From 4 to 5 people were killed in the accident...
 At least 4 killed as bus crashes into crowd in Moscow
According to preliminary reports, from 10 to 15 people were injured...
 Suspicious box detected under Christmas tree at National Polytechnic University of Armenia
Everyone inside this Yerevan institution of higher education was evacuated…
 Philippines tropical storm: More than 130 dead after flooding
Dozens more are said to be missing...
 Four dead in China power plant accident
Police have controlled suspects responsible for the accident, the cause of which is being investigated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news