British Parliament threatens Facebook and Twitter with sanctions

British Parliament gave owners of Facebook and Twitter time until January 18 to provide detailed information about how Russia, interfered in Brexit referendum through these social networks, , Kommersant.ru reports.

Unless the data is not provided within the specified time, sanctions will be taken against the social networks, The Guardian reports quoting the chairman of the parliamentary committee for culture, media and sports Damian Collins.

According to him, the request for information caused “an inadequate” reaction of social networks.

Mr. Collins said that they need to carefully study the procedures used by companies like Facebook to help them find sources of disinformation, including politically motivated and coming from another country.

Previously, Facebook acknowledged that before the referendum on the withdrawal of the UK from the EU a political advertising paid from Russian sources was published on the social network. According to Facebook, three political advertisements worth $ 0.97 were paid from the accounts connected with the Russian Internet Research Agency. Before the referendum on Brexit, these publications appeared in 200 news feeds.