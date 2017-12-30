Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: There are specific proposals

YEREVAN. – The Vienna statement again confirmed that there are specific proposals, precepts; they are the basis of the negotiation process.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told the aforesaid to Public Television of Armenia, as he reflected on the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In his words, the key difference between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s approaches on this matter is that Azerbaijan attempts to present made-up proposals allegedly by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and to present fictitious negotiation processes.

Nalbandian added that even though his talk in Vienna with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov was held in an overall positive climate, immediately thereafter, Azerbaijan made numerous ungrounded accusations and bellicose rhetoric.

The Armenian FM noted that Azerbaijan was trying to pretend that there are no agreements, and it was undertaking measures so that these agreements will not be implemented.

“[But] Both Karabakh and Armenia have always declared that they remain faithful to those agreements, whereas Azerbaijan attempts in every way to pull out from these arrangements.” Edward Nalbandian added, in particular.