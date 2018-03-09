A U.S. citizen fugitive, who has been extradited from Armenia to the United States, violated his pretrial release.

Ben Reece, 35, was returned to Taylor County, Iowa, after allegedly skipping out on bond in 2017 and fleeing the country, kmaland.com reported.

The sheriff's office says Reece was arrested in December 2016 on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse before posting bond in April 2017.

Reece surfaced in December 2017 when he was arrested in Armenia. Following a lengthy process involving several governmental agencies, Reece was extradited back to the U.S. earlier this month and is being held on $1 million bond.

Earlier the United States Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement they cooperated with the General Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia to extradite the fugitive.

U.S. and Armenian law enforcement authorities and prosecutors coordinated the capture and return of a U.S. citizen fugitive located in Yerevan.

US citizen fugitive located in Armenia, extradited to United States