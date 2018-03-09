YEREVAN. – Armenia and the European Union have never been closer than today, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in her address to the European Planning Meeting participants.
The European Planning Meeting that brings 220 youth workers from 24 European countries is being held Yerevan on Friday.
“This is the first time you hold your annual meeting in this part of Europe, and the moment you have chose it is just perfect. Armenia and the European Union have never been closer than today,” Mogherini said in a video message.
After signing the new partnership agreement, the EU hopes it would make the life of the citizens much easier both in Armenia and the European Union, she added.