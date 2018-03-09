Azerbaijan will hold large-scale military drills from 12 to 17 March with the participation of various military branches, formations and units, APA reported.
According to the source, the drills will involve up to 25,000 military personnel, nearly 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, about 50 army and front-line aviation units for various purposes.
During the drills live-fire exercises will be conducted using new weapon systems at various training grounds.