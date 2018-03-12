The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Sunday at 11:02am.

It was informed that a person had slipped and fallen into the ravine at the beginning of Lermontovo village in the Lori Province, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers brought T. P., 43, out of the ravine—from about 10 meters down—and carried this person to a waiting ambulance.

The person was taken to Vanadzor town hospital, where physicians said the patient is in satisfactory condition.