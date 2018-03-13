Exchange of investments between Armenia and Lebanon is in an active phase.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday stated the aforementioned at the official dinner given on his behalf, and in honor of visiting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia. The event also brought together foreign diplomats accredited in Lebanon.

“Development of relations between the two countries was at the focus of martyr [Lebanese] Prime Minister Rafic Hariri,” said Saad Hariri, who is his son. “And he became the first Lebanese senior official to visit Armenia three times, starting from 1997.

“I hope to continue his mission, always keeping in mind the interests and friendly relations of the two peoples.”