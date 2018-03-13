The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Pope Francis, on the fifth anniversary of his papacy, wishing him health and success.
“From the very first day, your mission as the Supreme Pontiff has been aimed at the establishment of justice in the world and dialogue between the conflicting sides,” reads the congratulatory message of the President. “I record with the greatest pleasure that it was distinguished with great attention also towards the Armenian people.”
In addition, President Sargsyan warmly recalled his talks with Pope Francis.