Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is in Stockholm on an official visit, met with State Secretary of Sweden Mats Andersson.
At the meeting a number of issues of the Armenian-Swedish relations agenda were discussed, the sides exchanged views on the ways of further deepening the cooperation between the two countries in different spheres, expansion of the legal framework, and steps that are being taken towards deepening the trade-economic cooperation.
The agenda of the meeting included issues of Armenia-EU relations, participation of Armenia in various EU programmes, opportunities provided by signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU.
Edward Nalbandian briefed on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.