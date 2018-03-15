Russia will not allow Great Britain to speak with the language of ultimatums, said Vassily Nebenzia, Permanent Representative Russia to the United Nations (UN).

“They [the UK] have demanded from us [Russia], in the form of an ultimatum, to basically confess to committing the crime and to express regret within 24 hours,” Nebenzia said addressing the UN Security Council. “We ourselves don’t speak with the language of ultimatums with anyone, and we will not permit to be spoken to in the same way.”

In his words, even though Russia had asked Great Britain to provide the samples of the nerve agent that was used in order to poison former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Great Britain and to conduct a joint investigation into this incident, London has rejected this request by Moscow.

“That is, by inflaming the hysteria, London operates absolutely non-transparently,” added the Russian envoy to the UN, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

In his words, the British authorities are taking this scandal to the UN because they have no evidence of Russia’s involvement in this poisoning.

On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia, who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Great Britain. They were found unconscious on a shopping mall bench in Salisbury town. They remain in a critical condition at hospital.