White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated that until Moscow changes its behavior, United States President Donald Trump’s administration will continue its tough political stance on Russia.
“I think you can see from the actions that we’ve taken up until this point, we’re going to be tough on Russia until they decide to change their behavior,” she said.
When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is a friend or a foe of the US, Sanders responded: “I think that’s something that Russia’s going to have to make that determination. They’re going to have to decide whether or not they want to be a good actor or a bad actor.”
The US has expanded its sanctions on Russia.