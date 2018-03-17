Xi Jinping’s second term as president has been approved by the lawmakers during the first session of the National People’s Congress.
China’s former anti-corruption tsar Wang Qishan received an overwhelming endorsement from lawmakers to become vice-president, South China Morning Post reported.
Xi Jinping has been in office since March 2013. According to the previous Constitution, he had o resign in 2023. However, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has recently introduced a proposal to amend the basic law. Previously, in accordance with the Chinese Constitution, the same person could not be elected to the post of a chairman of the country for more than two consecutive terms. However, on March 11, the deputies of the National People's Congress approved amendments to this document. According to them now, the head of China can be re-elected to his post for unlimited number of times.