YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday met with participants in the annual operative assembly of the administrative staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

He presented the main foreign policy domains and priorities of the country, and the steps being taken toward the enhancement of external security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Nalbandian informed those in attendance about Armenia’s continued efforts aimed at achieving solely a pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and he reflected on regional security issues, ongoing cooperation, Armenia’s initiatives toward the prevention of genocides and other crimes against humanity, developments in the Middle East, and the country’s outlook on several matters of regional and international importance.